Ihedioha: Apologise to CJN, Pro-Buhari Group tells PDP

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has asked the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to tender an unreserved apology to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Supreme Court and Nigerians over its behavior on the outcome of the Imo State governorship election petition.

The pro-Buhari group also said that the 2.9 percent economic growth projection by the Federal Government for the year 2020 was feasible despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) downward projections.

While the World Bank is projecting a 2.1 percent growth for Nigeria in 2020, the IMF on Monday projected a 2.5 percent growth for the Nigerian economy.

The pro-Buhari group said allegations raised against the Jurists during their recent protest against the judgment of the Supreme Court declaring Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state, were puerile and childish.

Chairman and Secretary of the group, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke described the PDP protest as an insult to Nigeria’s judiciary and showed the contempt PDP has for the nation’s institutions.

“Holding a protest to denounce the verdict of the Supreme Court, and further making unfounded allegations of wrongdoing against the Justices of the country’s apex court, is offensive to the country, and democratic principles which the country operates.

“The protests and comments made by the PDP were also outrightly reprehensible. For persons who had been privileged to enjoy the management of the nation’s affairs for 16 years – albeit in the worst manner – and its democratic institutions, the least expected from them is respect for these institutions.

“More surprising is that the so-called opposition figures demanded that the Supreme Court reverse itself, aside from demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Tanko Muhammed,” it added.