IGP Sends Easter Greetings, Orders Tight Security Nationwide

As Christians in Nigeria and around the world get ready to celebrate Easter 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has sent his warm Easter greetings to the Christian community.

He highlighted the importance of Easter as a time of hope, renewal, and sacrifice, and encouraged Christians to reflect on these values while promoting peace, unity, and goodwill in their communities.

To ensure the safety of everyone during the celebrations, the IGP has directed all Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to strengthen security across the country.

This includes increased police presence, extra vigilance, and active intelligence gathering. He also emphasized the need for regular patrols and proper deployment of officers to churches, recreational centers, highways, and other public places to prevent crime and respond quickly to any threats.

The IGP urged Nigerians to work with the police and other security agencies by sharing reliable and timely information that can help maintain law and order.

He also advised the public to stay security-conscious, celebrate responsibly, and avoid reckless driving during and after the festive season.

The Nigeria Police Force reassures everyone of its commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful Easter celebration. May this Easter bring peace, happiness, and blessings to all.