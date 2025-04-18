Flood alert: Group urges Stakeholders Alertness, Govt Responsiveness to Mitigate Flood Effects in Abia

An environmental rights group, the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) has called on the Abia State Government to implement early mitigation and adaptation strategies in response to the Federal Government’s alert that 31 states, including Abia, are at high risk of flooding in 2025.

Following warnings by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on the impending floods, the FENRAD believes a comprehensive baseline study of vulnerable communities to inform targeted interventions and enhance resilience against climate-induced disaster, will be apt.

Recall that in line with these concerns, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has initiated sensitization programs across all 17 local government areas of Abia State.

These programs aim to downscale flood early warning strategies to the grassroots level, ensuring that communities are equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to respond effectively to potential flooding events.

Also, Abia State Governor Alex Otti has acknowledged the flood risks facing 11 out of Abia’s 17 LGAs and has pledged to address the issue through infrastructural development and community engagement.

But in a statement on Thursday, the FENRAD Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Nwafor emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society organizations, and local communities in the conduct of baseline studies and implementation of early mitigation strategies.

This he noted, will enhance the state’s preparedness and resilience against the impending flood crisis.

The environmental rights advocate harped on the need for both federal and state governments to implement early mitigation and adaptation strategies.

“These strategies should include the establishment of community-based early warning systems, enhancement of public awareness campaigns, and the development of flood-resilient infrastructure. The organization advocates for a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders to ensure sustainable development and the protection of human rights.

“In alignment with FENRAD’s recommendations, the Federal Government has activated several flood control measures. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed experts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to disseminate early warning messages across all states.

“Additionally, the government has inaugurated the National Flood, Erosion, Drought, and Desertification Management Council (NFEDDMC) to coordinate disaster management strategies and enhance public awareness of climate resilience practices.​

“The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) is committed to its mandates of promoting environmental justice, sustainable development, and the protection of human and environmental rights in Nigeria,” he said.