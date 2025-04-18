Jigawa Government Launches Special Scholarships for Underprivileged Students

The Jigawa State Government has introduced a new scholarship program under the “Danmodi Students Care” initiative to support hundreds of underprivileged students, especially those studying courses that require significant financial investment.

At the official launch of the 2025 Special Scholarship for Undergraduates on Thursday, Governor Umar Namadi said the initiative is meant to complement the state’s regular scholarship program, which already supports thousands of students.

He shared that in 2024, his administration increased the annual scholarship allowance by 150%, now covering at least 50% of students’ registration fees.

Governor Namadi highlighted his commitment to human capital development, particularly in education and empowerment, which he described as key to sustainable growth.

“Education is a major focus in our 12-Point Agenda, and we will continue to invest in our students, who are the future of our state,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Salisu Muhammad Seeker, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Student Affairs and President of “Danmodi Students Care,” said the scholarship specifically targets students studying Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, Agriculture, and selected courses in Arts and Social Sciences.

He added that students in the “Women for Health” program, especially those from rural communities, are also among the beneficiaries. These scholarships will cover them from admission to graduation, as long as they meet academic performance standards each year.

Comrade Salisu said the initiative supports Governor Namadi’s vision of making education accessible to every child in the state, regardless of their background.

He also revealed that, in the 2024/2025 academic session, “Danmodi Students Care” helped over 1,000 students gain admission into various universities and colleges, with 400 of them qualifying for the special scholarship.

The initiative aims to support rural and underprivileged students through both admission assistance and ongoing academic and welfare support to help them succeed.