If Nigerian Politicians Truly Lived The Bible, Good Governance Would Have Prevailed Since 1999 

Most Nigerian politicians claim to be Christians, with many invoking the name of God to appeal to Christian voters during electoral campaigns. It is not uncommon for politicians to subtly campaign in churches, especially those with large congregations, with some of the big five churches in Nigeria becoming their primary targets. Yet, when these politicians occupy various political positions, whether through electoral victories or political appointments, they often fail to live up to the values espoused in the Bible. Their actions, or lack thereof, seem to contradict the very principles they profess, raising the question: “If Nigerian politicians truly lived according to biblical teachings, would the nation not have experienced the good governance that has long been promised?”

The Bible offers clear guidance on leadership, integrity, justice, and compassion, values that should shape the actions of anyone in a position of power. However, since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed a leadership crisis marked by corruption, self-interest, and poor governance. Despite many politicians openly professing Christianity, the gap between the biblical principles they espouse and the realities of governance in the country remains stark. This dissonance highlights a fundamental problem: if those in power were to truly live by the Bible, the nation would have undoubtedly experienced a transformation long ago.

The reason for the foregoing expectation from Nigerian politicians in Christendom cannot be farfetched as The Holy Bible is universally acknowledged as a timeless guide to moral and ethical living. With its wealth of wisdom, spiritual teachings, and practical counsel, it has shaped individuals and societies for centuries. In Nigeria, where many politicians openly profess Christianity, the Bible’s principles should ideally translate into their leadership style. Yet, the gap between what the Bible preaches and the realities of governance in Nigeria raises critical questions.

If Nigerian politicians truly internalized and lived by the teachings of the Bible as most of them are wont to claim, particularly ahead of an upcoming election, the nation would have long since experienced a transformation marked by integrity, justice, and compassion, principles at the heart of biblical teachings. Unfortunately, since the return to democratic rule in 1999, corruption, self-interest, and poor governance have been the defining characteristics of the Nigerian political landscape.

The Bible is replete with instructions on leadership, service, and accountability. One of its core messages is that leaders are stewards of God’s people, entrusted with the responsibility to lead with integrity and selflessness. Proverbs 29:2 states, “When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.”*This verse underscores the direct relationship between the character of leaders and the well-being of their citizens.

Jesus Christ’s teachings, especially in the Gospels, emphasize servant leadership. In Mark 10:43-45, He said, “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve.” Imagine if Nigerian politicians embraced this model of leadership. Would the nation still grapple with endemic corruption and mismanagement, particularly in the Southern part of the country where Christians are in dominance?

Many Nigerian politicians openly identify as Christians, attending church services and making public declarations of faith. Yet, their actions often betray the core principles of Christianity. The Bible repeatedly warns against greed, dishonesty, and oppression of the poor, vices that plague Nigerian governance.

In 1 Timothy 6:10, Paul warns, *”For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” This verse is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where many politicians prioritize personal wealth over public welfare. The country’s resources, meant for the collective good, are often siphoned off into private accounts. Meanwhile, citizens endure hardship, with poverty levels remaining alarmingly high despite the nation’s vast natural wealth.

The Bible places a strong emphasis on justice and equity. Micah 6:8 encapsulates this ideal: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

If Nigerian politicians adhered to this principle, the judicial system would not be riddled with corruption, and public policies would prioritize the welfare of the masses. Instead, the country has witnessed a widening gap between the rich and the poor, with those in power using their positions to perpetuate inequality.

The failure to uphold justice has led to a lack of trust in the government. Citizens, particularly the youth, feel disillusioned, as promises of change and development remain unfulfilled. A nation guided by biblical principles would be one where the rule of law prevails, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their status, are treated fairly.

The Bible calls for compassion and care for the less privileged. In Matthew 25:35-40, Jesus highlights the importance of helping the needy, equating such acts to serving Him. Nigerian politicians often pay lip service to poverty alleviation while implementing policies that exacerbate the suffering of the poor.

The persistent mismanagement of resources meant for public welfare, such as palliatives during crises, reflects a lack of genuine concern for the people. If politicians truly lived by biblical teachings, initiatives aimed at reducing poverty would be executed with transparency and sincerity, leading to tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The Bible offers numerous examples of leaders who governed with integrity and faith. King Solomon, renowned for his wisdom, prayed for discernment to lead his people effectively (1 Kings 3:9). Nehemiah, a cupbearer turned governor, demonstrated exceptional dedication to rebuilding Jerusalem, prioritizing the welfare of his people over personal gain.

These leaders understood that their positions were not for self-enrichment but for serving others. Nigerian politicians who claim to follow the Bible would do well to emulate such examples, aligning their actions with the principles of accountability and service.

For Nigeria to experience the good governance envisioned in biblical teachings, there must be a fundamental shift in the mindset and actions of its leaders. Professing faith without corresponding deeds is, as James 2:17 states, *”faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”

Churches and religious institutions also have a role to play. Instead of merely endorsing political figures, they must hold them accountable, reminding them of their spiritual obligations to serve the people with humility and integrity.

Citizens, too, must demand accountability from their leaders, using their votes and voices to support those who demonstrate a commitment to biblical values in governance.

If Nigerian politicians truly lived by the teachings of the Bible, the country would have experienced good governance since the advent of democracy in 1999. The Bible’s principles of justice, integrity, and compassion provide a clear roadmap for ethical leadership.

The disconnect between profession and practice among many of Nigeria’s leaders underscores the need for introspection and genuine transformation. Until leaders align their actions with their professed faith, the promise of good governance will remain elusive. However, with a renewed commitment to living out biblical values, Nigeria can begin to realize its potential as a nation characterized by fairness, prosperity, and hope.

