Bianca Meets Mahama Over Anti-Nigerian Protests

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s minister of state for foreign affairs, has met with Ghana’s President John Mahama to address rising tensions following anti-Nigerian protests in Accra, Ghana.

The News Chronicle observed that the visit, which took place Friday, comes amid growing unrest over a “Nigerians must go” movement gaining traction in parts of Ghana. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said she delivered a personal message from President Bola Tinubu, expressing deep concern over the safety and treatment of Nigerian nationals.

President Mahama reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful coexistence and vowed to protect the rights of all residents, regardless of nationality.

The minister had earlier met with Ghana’s foreign affairs minister, Samuel Ablakwa, urging calm and diplomatic resolution.

Photos from the high-level meetings show both leaders in what sources described as a “frank but cordial” discussion.