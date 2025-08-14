Ibom Air Ought To Have Remembered That Customer Is King

In the corporate world, the phrase “Customer is King” is not a poetic cliché, it is a hard business law. Airlines, perhaps more than any other service industry, must understand and live by this truth. In an industry where competition is tight, margins are thin, and public perception can make or break a brand, forgetting that the customer holds the crown is reckless.

The recent altercation between Ibom Air and Ms. Comfort Emmanson has made one thing clear: the airline needs a serious rethink of its approach to customer relations. Yes, Comfort Emmanson’s outburst was irate, emotional, and perhaps excessive. But that is beside the point. In business, especially one that charges passengers for a service, professionalism demands that you never let a heated moment undermine the principle that keeps you in business: “The customer is king”.

According to available accounts, the incident was sparked by a disagreement between the passenger and the airline’s staff, which escalated to a public scene. Ibom Air’s version points to operational procedures being followed. Ms. Emmanson’s version paints a picture of unfair treatment and disregard for her rights as a paying customer.

What is undeniable is that the situation spiraled in full public view, amplified by social media and cemented in the court of public opinion. That is where Ibom Air faltered, not necessarily in having rules, but in failing to de-escalate and manage the optics.

Many will argue that Ms. Emmanson’s manner left much to be desired. That may be true. But in service industries, the higher standard always rests on the provider, not the customer. Airline staff are not just employees, they are brand representatives. Their job is not only to check tickets and enforce rules but also to protect the company’s image.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing viewpoint, it is germane at this juncture to opine why Ibom Air ought to have handled things differently.

First and foremost, the passenger pays the bills. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as it is well known that without customers, the planes would be empty shells guzzling fuel with no purpose. Even the most difficult passenger’s money is part of the revenue keeping the airline afloat.

Secondly, public opinion is unforgiving. In the age of smartphones, one 30-second video can undo years of brand-building. Once an incident is online, people judge the optics, not the fine print of who started it.

In a similar vein, professionalism is non-negotiable. In fact, in aviation, where image is everything, the company must always remain the calmer, more composed party.

Without sounding exaggerative in this context, the handling of Ms. Emmanson’s rage was the moment Ibom Air lost control. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as the incident was a chance for Ibom Air to demonstrate superior conflict management. Instead, the handling came across as defensive and tone-deaf. Rather than quelling the tension, the matter played out as a public showdown.

To buttress this preceding view, a skilled customer relations team would have removed the passenger from public view, calmed her with empathy and clear explanations, and addressed her grievance privately, even if the airline was in the right as well as issued a statement that focused on resolution, not blame. That did not happen. The airline appeared locked in a tit-for-tat with its customer, something no brand with long-term ambitions should ever allow.

At this juncture, it is not out of place to opine that Ibom Air needs a rethink on its the Customer Relations Department. Ibom Air is not alone. The entire Nigerian aviation industry suffers from an outdated, combative approach to customer service. Too often, the mindset is: “If the customer is rude, we will match their energy.” That is a losing formula that is tantamount to ‘Bolekaja’ procedure of managing crisis.

For Ibom Air to regain goodwill, it must rejig its customer relations department and retrain staff at all touch points, ground crew, flight attendants, and call center agents alike. This means that the airline must deepen its efforts in conflict de-escalation training. In doing this, staff must learn to handle irate passengers with calm authority, using voice control and empathetic listening.

Secondly, there must be resort to transparent communication. This is as many disputes arise from unclear or delayed information. Not only that, passengers tolerate delays better when they are kept informed.

In fact, operators of Ibom Air and that of other airlines in Nigeria should always have it at the back of their minds that social media crisis management requires rapid, measured responses as they are critical in preventing a single incident from becoming a PR nightmare.

In a similar vein, they should ensure that empowering staff is critical to resolving Issues. Sometimes a minor concession saves the day. Staff should be able to make quick judgment calls to fix problems on the spot.

Also, viewing complaints should be seen by airline operators as opportunities. This is as every complaint is free feedback. Given the foregoing, it is expedient airline operators handle complaints right, and turn critics into loyal customers.

Looking at Customer Service issue in Nigeria from a broader perspective, it is germane to opine that part of the challenge is cultural. In many Nigerian businesses, service providers act as though they are doing the customer a favor. This “take it or leave it” mentality has no place in a competitive market, yet it lingers even in the private sector. Airlines, with few competitors, may think customers have no choice. But consumer loyalty is shifting fast, especially as more carriers and foreign operators enter the market.

Without a doubt, handling the saga professionally is an opportunity Ibom Air missed. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as it is very obvious that if the matter was handled differently, the incident could have been a brand-strengthening moment. Imagine if Ibom Air had reached out to her privately, resolved the matter quietly, and then used the occasion to launch a “Customer First” campaign. It could have turned a PR risk into a marketing win. Instead, the airline now finds itself associated with a shouting match that will live on in search results and social media archives. That is not just a bad day, it is a self-inflicted wound.

On a final note, it is not exaggerative to say that Ibom Air prides itself on being a rising star in Nigeria’s aviation industry. But rising stars can burn out quickly if they ignore the fundamentals of customer service. While Ms. Emmanson’s conduct may have been volatile, that does not strip her of her crown as a paying customer.

Ibom Air ought to have remembered that customer is king, not just in calm times, but especially in the heat of conflict. That is when the true strength of a service brand is tested. If the airline wishes to protect its reputation and customer loyalty, it must urgently overhaul its customer relations strategy. Because in the aviation business, the difference between a brand people defend and one they desert is often found in one simple truth: “the customer is king—always”.