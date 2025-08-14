spot_img
August 14, 2025

Heroes Day: It’s A Mirthless Joke

Poem
— By: Ndaba Sibanda

Africa’s Youth Must Have A Say And A Role In Its Posterity  
Ndaba Sibanda

Is there any iota of recognition and honor of the heroes fallen

during the liberation struggle when the economy is sodden

with sloth, sleaze and greed? Drenched to the core, it’s a mess.

It’s ravished: wet through and through. Where is its mini-dress?

How do ordinary citizens celebrate the sacrifices made by war heroes

when their daily pleas remain unheeded as if these are a series of zeroes?

They sacrificed their lives for the freedom, growth and dignity of the nation.

Development? That’s a mirthless joke! Talk of deterioration and indignation!

Ndaba Sibanda
Ndaba Sibanda

