Heroes Day: It’s A Mirthless Joke

Is there any iota of recognition and honor of the heroes fallen
during the liberation struggle when the economy is sodden
with sloth, sleaze and greed? Drenched to the core, it’s a mess.
It’s ravished: wet through and through. Where is its mini-dress?
How do ordinary citizens celebrate the sacrifices made by war heroes
when their daily pleas remain unheeded as if these are a series of zeroes?
They sacrificed their lives for the freedom, growth and dignity of the nation.
Development? That’s a mirthless joke! Talk of deterioration and indignation!