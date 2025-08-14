spot_img
August 14, 2025 - 2:54 PM

FG Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria–Russia Educational, Cultural Ties Despite Economic Pressures

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Over 45 Million Children In Nigeria Aged 5 To 14 Are Affected By Learning Poverty, Says Minister.
Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa

The Federal Government has restated its dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s educational and cultural relationship with Russia, even as it navigates current economic challenges.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Nikolay Udovichenko, where both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored new opportunities for collaboration.

According to the minister, more than 2,186 Nigerians are currently studying in Russia, with a significant number enrolled in medicine and engineering programmes.

Dr. Alausa explained that due to prevailing economic realities, the Federal Government has suspended funding for bilateral education scholarships. Going forward, prospective students will need to secure full sponsorship from the Russian Government, state governments, or private bodies.

He noted that for the 2024–2025 academic session, Russia offered 250 scholarships to Nigerian students, of which 199 took up the opportunity.

Ambassador Udovichenko expressed Russia’s readiness to increase Nigeria’s quota if adequate financial guarantees are in place.

Niger and Abia States have already committed to supporting students under this arrangement.

In addition to academic opportunities, both countries have agreed to renew cultural exchange agreements, introduce Russian language studies in Nigerian institutions, and foster university partnerships through the Russian–African University Network.

The renewed cooperation will focus on avenues that provide opportunities for Nigerians without adding financial pressure to the national treasury.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

