I married my wife because of her big breast – Ghanaian media personality

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Giovanni Caleb has disclosed the reason why he married his wife.

According to celebritiesbuzz, the Radio and TV personality in an interview with Delay, averred that he didn’t marry his wife because of money or how independent she was.

The ‘Date Rush’ Host, who did not mince words about his love for big breast, noted that he married his wife because of how huge her breast is.

“In fact the reason why I married her is because of the breast…I am very crazy about breast ooo..Delay, breast…ohhh stop it. Eiiii,“ he said.