As Rivers State Gets New CP, Wike Kicks

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the arrival of a new Commissioner of Police in the state.

The new CP, Friday Eboka, Thursday, took over the duties and responsibilities of the Rivers State Police Command from Joseph Mukan, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and redeployed to Zone 8 Headquarters Lokoja as the Zonal Commander.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni in a statement on Friday, said CP Eboka who hails from Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, Enugu State.

“Eboka was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1988 and on completion of his training was posted to Delta State, where he did his one year compulsory attachment and later served in various Police Departments across the country.

“He was Divisional Police Officer in about six (6) Divisions in Lagos State, including Lekki, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance

Disposal (EOD) Force Headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Bayelsa State, Area Commander Owo, Ondo State.

“Eboka was also Deputy Commissioner of Police, Safer Highway, Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and

Administration, DC ‘A’ Kano, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, and the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command, from where he was found professionally competent and redeployed to the State as the 42nd Commissioner of Police,” the statement noted.

The statement described Eboka as a versatile Police Officer with impeccable track records in crime-fighting, who will bring his wealth of experience to bear in Policing Rivers Command.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has faulted the posting of commissioners of police by the Inspector General of Police IGP on patronage, saying it is undermining state governors’ efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Governor Wike stated this on Thursday when he led Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen on projects inspection in Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas.

Wike made it clear that his government cannot partner with such CP since he does not have the capacity to fight crime.

“They approve CPs based on patronage. A politician in my state will go to see IGP to post a friend of his as CP to my state.

“Now the IGP is not posting CP based on competence to fight crime but based on the interest of the man in his party.

“When the person comes, he will not be able to fight crime and that’s why insecurity thrives on Nigeria,” he said.