I Faced a Lot of Racism Growing Up– Carolyna Hutchings Opens Up on Childhood Struggles in Nigeria

Scottish-Nigerian actress Carolyna Hutchings has opened up about her struggles with racism and bullying while growing up in Nigeria as a mixed-race child.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, she revealed that her skin color and hair texture made her a target for discrimination throughout primary and secondary school. She faced constant bullying and had to learn to defend herself at an early age.

Beyond school, Hutchings also encountered racism in the workplace, despite her strong academic background, which includes an MBA, MSA in international law, and a Doctorate.

However, she emphasized that she has developed a thick skin and remained resilient through it all.

“As a mixed-race Nigerian raised by my grandmother, I struggled a lot with racism,” she said. “My skin color and hair texture made life difficult. I was bullied all through school and had to learn how to stand up for myself.”

She also shared that as a beautiful, mixed-race woman, she often faces criticism and stigma, especially as a divorcee.