Diddy Secretly Rushed to Hospital from Prison Cell

Embattled American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was rushed to the hospital from his prison cell in a late-night operation to avoid speculation.

The music mogul, currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center, is facing multiple sex crime chargesand remains under federal custody.

According to DailyMail.com, Diddy was taken to Brooklyn Hospital for an MRI scan due to a lingering knee injury. After the procedure, he was immediately returned to his prison cell.

Sources confirm that the injury was not from a fight or altercation but simply an old issue that had been bothering him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...