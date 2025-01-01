Kennis Music CEO Kenny Ogungbe Opens Up on Managing 2Baba’s Womanizing Days

Music executive and CEO of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe, popularly known as Baba Keke, has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about legendary singer 2Face, aka 2Baba.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Baba Keke revealed that while 2Face was signed to Kennis Music, the label took measures to shield him from women’s attention.

According to him, the young superstar was a magnet for female fans, but the label made conscious efforts to limit his access to them.

“When 2Face was with us at Kennis Music, we prevented him from seeing girls,” Ogungbe said. “Girls came looking for him all the time, but we didn’t allow him to see any of them. However, after he left the label, there was nothing we could do anymore.”

Baba Keke admitted that once 2Face parted ways with Kennis Music, the label had no influence over his personal choices. He also touched on how 2Face became a frequent subject of jokes for comedians due to his womanizing reputation but chose not to intervene.

“Even when he was becoming the butt of jokes from comedians, I didn’t call him to question him because he’s a mature man,” Ogungbe explained. “Every man has his cross.”

2Baba’s love life was a hot topic at the peak of his career, as he made headlines for fathering children with multiple women. However, in 2012, he tied the knot with one of them, Annie Idibia, and has since worked to maintain a family life.

