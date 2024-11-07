I Blocked May Edochie Because Her Fans Won’t Let Me Be- Uche Ogbodo Fires Back at May Edochie’s Fans

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently opened up about why she decided to block May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, on social media.

Ogbodo’s decision came after she faced a barrage of negative comments from May’s fans, who mocked her over a robbery incident.

It all started when Uche Ogbodo posted about a robbery attack on her boutique, sharing her frustration and heartbreak.

However, rather than receiving support, she was met with online trolls who criticized her, accusing her of “bad karma” for supporting Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin.

In a fiery Instagram post, Uche called out May’s fans, labeling them a “toxic bunch of lunatics” and hitting back at their cruel remarks.

She also explained why she felt the need to block May, stating that she was tired of the negativity and felt that May, despite not directly encouraging it, seemed to enjoy the drama.

“Toxic May Edochie fans! You all are a very toxic bunch!” Uche wrote, making it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate the trolling. “You don’t own social media, no matter how much you try to stir things up. And for the record, no fan base can top Wizkid’s FC!”

Uche added that she found it unfair to be blamed for the robbery and reminded everyone that misfortune is a part of life, “It’s just a rotation. It’ll be your turn one day too, so just let me enjoy mine.”

Addressing the accusations of karma, she stated: “Karma doesn’t visit innocent people. People with pure hearts and no evil intentions don’t attract karma.

If someone steals from me, that’s not karma it’s just a crime. The real karma is on the people who wish evil on others.”

She also clarified that she blocked May not because of any personal animosity, but because her fans wouldn’t let her live her life peacefully.

“I blocked May because her fans wouldn’t let me enjoy liking her pictures without throwing shade at me. She seems to enjoy all that toxicity, and that just frustrates me. But what can she do about it?”

In her final words, Uche Ogbodo made it clear that she is done engaging with the drama and is focused on moving forward in peace, no matter the toxicity directed her way.

