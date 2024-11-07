Man Sentenced to Nine Years for Money Laundering and Cybercrime in Maiduguri

Justice Jude Dagat of the Federal High Court in Maiduguri has sentenced Habila Dzarma Ishaku to nine years in prison.

Ishaku was re-arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on November 5, 2024, facing two charges related to money laundering and cybercrime, involving a total of N12 million (Twelve Million Naira).

The first charge states that between 2023 and 2024, Ishaku took possession of N12 million through his Opay Digital Services Ltd account, which was linked to fraudulent activities.

He allegedly received payments in exchange for Cash App, Pampay, and gift cards in U.S. dollars, obtained through false representations.

Ishaku reportedly posed as a software engineer in Los Angeles and offered to unlock and activate TikTok accounts, deceiving foreign nationals including individuals identified as “Ilyase” and “Adrea Velasco.”

Ishaku pleaded guilty to both charges. Based on his plea, the prosecution, represented by Faruku Muhammad, requested his conviction and sentencing.

Justice Dagat sentenced Ishaku to four years in prison for the first charge, with an option to pay a N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. For the second charge, he received a five-year sentence, also with a N200,000 fine option.

Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of items seized during the investigation, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy A32, a 2008 Toyota Camry, and $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) to the Nigerian government.

Ishaku’s path to conviction began with his arrest by EFCC operatives in Maiduguri for internet-related crimes. Following the investigation, he was charged, found guilty, and sentenced.

