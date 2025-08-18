Imo Govt Bans Nursery, JSS3 Graduation Ceremonies, Single Text Use

In a bid to engender reforms in its education sector, the Imo State Government has banned graduation ceremonies for nursery and Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3) pupils, while also putting an end to yearly change of textbooks.

A memo received by The News Chronicle’ correspondent, signed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Bernard Ikegwuoha, with reference number MOEPS/COMMR/2025/VOL. 1/155, revealed this.

The memo was addressed to parents, guardians, and education stakeholders under the title “Policy on Education for Public and Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Imo State.”

The government in the memo, said only pupils completing Primary 6 and students completing Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) will be permitted to hold graduation ceremonies, in line with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system.

Professor Ikegwuoha explained that the measure was designed to refocus attention on academic milestones at the end of primary and secondary cycles, rather than encouraging what he described as unnecessary celebrations.

The memo also tackled the issue of schools changing textbooks every academic year.

The Commissioner directed that textbooks must now have a minimum lifespan of four years to ease financial pressures on parents and allow siblings to reuse learning materials.

He cautioned private and faith-based school proprietors against deviating from the approved list of textbooks, stressing that consistency in teaching resources was critical for better learning outcomes.

“Proprietors are warned to desist from frequent change of textbooks every academic year, as this practice can be financially burdening for parents and undermine the quality of education,” the memo read.

The Commissioner further stated that adopting textbooks for the stipulated duration would not only reduce costs for families but also foster uniformity and stability in the education system.

The new policy takes immediate effect across all public and private schools in Imo State.