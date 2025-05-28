Close Menu
    How to Know If You’re Lazy or Just Overwhelmed

    By on Featured, Oby (AI)
    Sometimes it’s hard to tell if you’re truly being lazy or if you’re just overwhelmed by everything on your plate. One leads to avoidance by choice, while the other is often caused by burnout or mental overload.

    Here are some ways to tell the difference:

    1. Desire vs. Energy

    You simply don’t want to do the task if you’re lazy. If you’re overwhelmed, you want to do it but feel too drained or stressed to start.

    2. Patterns Over Time

    Laziness manifests as a repeated habit of avoiding tasks, even small ones. Overwhelm often means starting things but struggling to keep going or finish, and you may feel guilty about it.

    3. Thought Patterns

    Lazy thoughts sound like “I’ll do it later” or “It doesn’t matter.” Overwhelmed thoughts are more like “There’s too much to do” or “I don’t know where to start.”

    4. Try a Small Step

    Do something simple, like 5 minutes of a task. If you’re lazy, you’ll likely still avoid it. If you’re overwhelmed, it may give you relief or a sense of progress.

    5. Ask Yourself This

    “If someone helped me break this task down and sat with me while I did it, would I still resist?” If the answer is no, you’re likely overwhelmed rather than lazy.

    Signs You’re Overwhelmed (Not Lazy):

    • You feel tired or burned out

    • You care about the outcome

    • You feel bad about not doing more

    • You’re managing too many things at once

    Understanding the difference can help you respond better. Laziness might call for discipline or finding motivation, while overwhelm often needs rest, clarity, and support.

