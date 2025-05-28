It was A Prank”- Speed Darlington On Rape Allegation

When it comes to creating controversy’s some Nigerian artists take the cake.

Social media sensation and controversial singer has doubled down on his words about admitting to defiling a minor.

Could this fear, Recall that last night during an instagram live the artist admitted to having sex with a 15 year old girl which is a crime in the Nigerian Law system. The video circulated online with many calling for his arrest.

Fortunately the right authorities reacted to the video and shared on their official social media handle that law will take its course.

However Speed Darlington has come to say that the video was just for click bait and to create controversy around him.

The artist is known for his interesting story time on the internet, he goes live and shares personal stories that are quite interesting.

The artist claims that this normal for people like to create controversial storyline for people to know them better or to listen to their songs, he also added that he just released a new song and the controversy is so he can get more listeners

“This video is for all of you who are ranging because I said I had sexual encounter with a 15-year-old. I’m an artiste, we need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not going to get booked for shows.

I just dropped a song titled, ‘Village Girl.’ It’s about coitus. I don’t do Christian music. When we release a song like that, we make sexual content to promote it.

He also apologized to people that felt offended calling it a norm and also advice upcoming artist to follow this lead as it will helping to gain popularity

The authorities are yet to release any statement concerning his arrest or investigation