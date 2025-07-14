How Nvidia Proves AI and Tech Are the Future of Wealth for Individuals and the World

On Wednesday, July 9th, Nvidia became the world’s first publicly traded company to hit a $4 trillion market valuation, surpassing giants like Apple and Microsoft.

For many analysts, this reaffirms the notion that AI-driven tech companies are the future of wealth creation on a global scale.

So, why is Nvidia, once mainly a graphics card company, now the world’s most valuable firm? And what does this mean for individuals, investors, and the future of work and money?

Well, Nvidia’s chips power everything from generative AI models like ChatGPT to massive cloud infrastructure used by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities described it succinctly:

“They are the only game in town… with their chips the new gold and oil.”

Indeed, Nvidia’s revenue for Q1 2025 surged to $44.1 billion, a 69% jump from the previous year and profits followed suit. Wall Street took note, with Nvidia’s stock surging nearly 74% since April despite earlier setbacks from U.S.-China tech tensions and the rise of Chinese competitor DeepSeek.

And while some feared a slowdown due to trade wars and cheaper alternatives, Nvidia bounced back stronger.

Tech and AI companies aren’t just big earners, they operate on a model that breaks traditional economic limits.

As Samuel Andrew, founder of tech startup Techocell, told The News Chronicle:

“More of the world is connected digitally, and societies increasingly rely on digital infrastructures for healthcare, education, finance, and governance. Those who build and control the infrastructure hold influence.”

“Just like physical goods or manufacturing, a piece of software or an AI model can serve millions globally without proportionally higher costs, as compared to servicing them one by one, which provides tremendous potential for growth,” he said.

In traditional industries, scaling meant more workers, more materials, and more logistics. But tech companies like Nvidia, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft can scale their tools globally and instantly, without a proportional increase in cost.

This “zero marginal cost” model means that once a product is developed (like an AI chip or a chatbot), it can serve millions, even billions without the same resource demands as physical industries.

For other industries;

Microsoft (currently ~$3.77 trillion valuation) is expected to cross $4 trillion soon, thanks to its investment in OpenAI and deep AI integration across its products.

While Apple is still massive, it has stumbled in recent months, facing political and supply chain issues.

Amazon and Google (Alphabet) continue expanding AI investments, especially in cloud infrastructure and robotics.

Even newer players, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and hardware startups designing “edge AI” chips, are attracting billions in funding and reshaping job markets, with demand for AI engineers, data scientists, and cloud architects.

The tech industry is creating new pathways for individuals to earn or build wealth;

AI development and prompt engineering are now high-paying, in-demand roles that don’t always require a traditional degree. Digital entrepreneurs can build global apps, tools, and services with minimal startup capital, thanks to cloud platforms and open-source models and investors, even retail ones, have seen major returns by backing the AI gold rush early.

Nvidia went from being a $1 trillion company in mid-2023 to over $4 trillion in just two years like CEO Jensen Huang (whom Mark Zuckerberg recently called “the Taylor Swift of tech”), put it:

“AI will be necessary for every country and every industry… from software to healthcare, finance, retail, transportation, and manufacturing.”

And for individuals? Whether you’re learning to code, launching a tech startup, investing in AI stocks; the message is clear:

The future of wealth is in the hands of those who understand and harness technology.