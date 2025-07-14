El-Rufai Condemns Mockery of Late Buhari

As reactions continue to pour in following the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has issued a pointed reminder on the need to honour the dead.

El-Rufai took to social media on Monday, sharing a tribute written by Uche Diala, former coordinator of the Buhari Support Organisation, praising the late president’s legacy.

He also referenced an article from The News Chronicle, adding a cryptic remark underscoring the dignity owed to the deceased.

President Muhammadu Buhari died at the age of 81 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

His passing has sparked mixed reactions across the nation, with tributes and criticisms flooding public discourse.