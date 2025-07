Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has announced that the funeral of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed to Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Governor Radda said he spoke with the deceased’s family, who informed him that Buhari’s body would arrive in Katsina State by 12 noon on Tuesday.

The burial is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. the same day.