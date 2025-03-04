LASG arrests six vendors for selling sexual stimulants

In consolidation of measures to ensure that Lagosians in transit and motorists alike enjoy safer driving and commuting across the State, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI, has apprehended six suspected vendors for engaging in the illegal sales of sachet alcohol and aphrodisiacs in traffic around the Iyana-Isolo-Ilasamaja axis of the State.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole, who disclosed this today at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi, said, ‘‘+78000We received complaints from motorists about how vendors engaged in the illegal sales of sachet alcohol, liquor and aphrodisiacs among others in traffic which can contribute to the high rate of accidents via drunk driving and passenger-induced chaos’’.

The Corps Marshal revealed the names of the six suspected illegal drink hawkers as Kemi Akeju, F, 36; Bola Oladimeji, F, 49; Monsurat Bakare, F, 40; Tosin Olayiwola, F, 38; Lateefat Bakare, F, 45 and Stella Joseph, F, 41, adding that they have since been charged to court on appropriate charges to face prosecution.

Cole decried the alarming scourge of drunk driving among Lagos drivers which has been researched as a leading and contributory factor to the spate of motor accidents within and outside the State. He commended the arrest of these defaulters, warning that the trend of hawking alcohol in traffic must be discouraged as the Agency will exhaust all lawful options to bring perpetrators to book.

The Corps Marshal also sounded a note of warning to street traders, hawkers, and building contractors in the habit of stacking sand on the road, just as he cautioned public and private buildings to have a valid waste collection contract and patronise approved PSP operators in the State to promote a cleaner and habitable metropolis.