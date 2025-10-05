Homosexuality is totally against Biblical teachings – Bishop Auta

The Bishop of Global Methodist Church in Nigeria GMCN, Bishop John Pena Auta, has condemned the practice of homosexuality LGBTQ, describing it as teachings contrary to the Holy Bible.

He made the condemnation during an interactive session and dinner with members of the church across the four annual conferences of the church held at Camp View event Center Jalingo.

“We at the Global Methodist Church are following the teachings of the Bible which says marriage is between Man and Woman and not man and man or woman and woman.

According to him, LGBTQ has been accepted in the United Methodist Church the world over during the 2024 general conference held in Charlotte NC North Carolina USA, and Nigeria UMCN is not an exception to that practice as far as UMC worldwide is binded by one book of discipline.

“GMCN came as a result of disagreement in theologicaly spiritual holiness”

“We left the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN because of the legalization of same-sex marriage”

“We only officiate marriage between a Man and Woman, while the other denomination officiate marriage between a Man and Man, woman and woman”

“LGBTQ has been accepted in the other denomination. Marriage definition was changed in Charlotte in the United States of America, there by legalizing same-sex marriage, this is our reason for leaving the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN, changing the name of the church to Global Methodist Church with the majority of the trustees kicking against Charlotte decision though we are one same family and came from same denomination.

The Bishop point out that the Global Methodist Church is growing up faster like a wild fire and appeal to members for their support and prayers.

“Yesterday we have Ten countries that join GMCN. I want to appeal to you that if you don’t see me, i am in an Official duty in order countries and you can always meet my administrative assistant with your needs.

On litigations, the Bishop said that the United Methodist Church in Nigeria UMCN has taking Global Methodist Church in Nigeria GMCN to Courts.

“We have more than Seventeen cases in various Courts Instituted against us”

Commenting on the issue, Leader of the Legal team who serves as the Chancellor of GMCN, Barrister Lawrence T. Ayuba said that GMCN is not a new Church, but only change the name.

“Litigation is very expensive. We seat to filled in the gaps. Both Lawyers in Abuja and Jalingo have to be paid for them to appear in Court”

“The UMCN filled a case at the Federal High Court Abuja, Corporate Affairs Commission CAC and others for change of name, but I want to assure you that very soon everything would be over”

“There were over Twenty cases in various Courts in Taraba State. They connive with the Police to arrest our members. We have a team of Lawyers in Abuja handling our cases and we have another in Jalingo, handling cases in Taraba State”

The Legal practitioner solicit the support of members to enable him discharge his duties.

Earlier in his exaltation, conference superintendent of Central Nigeria Annual conference of the GMCN Rev. Alexander Sabo, call on members to love each other and stop doing wrong to themselves.

He tittle his message: Let’s interact and reason together, took his reading from the book of Isaiah 1:18(Come let us reason together).

“It is part of human being to be positive or negative. Children of Israel were not doing things in the right way, the Lord call them for interactive session for reasoning together”

“We are here to interact with the leadership and reason together on how to move GMCN forward”

He advised members to ignore tribal and sectional differences, adding that now that they have left the other denomination.

“Our prayers were not answered because our hands were full with blood, let us keep away our old nature.

“GMCN is where spiritual exercise are exercised and we should know God first if we want to be spiritual people. We have to obey our leadership under Bishop John Pena Auta and God will wash us as white as snow from the past Church” he said.