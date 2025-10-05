Abia rights group faults Lagos Trade Fair complex demolitions, cites law violations

The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) has condemned the recent demolition of shops and structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, describing the action as unlawful, economically oppressive, and a serious threat to Igbo traders who form the majority of the business community in that market.

Recall that the Lagos State authorities, led by the Ministry of Physical Planning, had on the 25th of last month, commenced the demolition of what it called ‘unsafe and illegal buildings’ at the complex.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Urban Renewal Agency, and the Physical Planning Permit Authority, with security backup provided.

Reacting to the demolition, the Executive Director of FENRAD, Comrade Nelson Nwafor expressed concerns that the demolition exercise was allegedly carried out without due process

The demolition, he noted, contravenes key provisions of the 1978 Land Use Act, specifically the requirement for lawful revocation of occupancy rights, prior notice, and adequate compensation to affected property owners and occupiers.

“Under the Land Use Act, Section 28, the government may revoke rights of occupancy only for overriding public interest, a condition that must be clearly justified, legally processed, and communicated. In this case, no transparent process, public hearing, or formal notice has been shown to exist prior to the demolition.

“Furthermore, the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law mandates consultation with stakeholders, environmental impact assessments, and compensation frameworks prior to any structural removal or redevelopment initiative.

“These procedures were entirely circumvented in this incident, amounting to a gross abuse of regulatory authority,” he regretted.

Nwafor, who alleged that the demolition disproportionately affects traders of southeastern Nigerian origin, many of whom have built legitimate businesses over decades at the Trade Fair Complex, noted that the action not only undermines the right to property, fair hearing, and economic participation, but also sends a dangerous signal of ethno-economic targeting, which could erode national cohesion and peace.

The group demanded an immediate and independent investigation into the legality of the demolition, the full compensation and restitution to all affected traders and property owners, as mandated by the Land Use Act.

It also advocated a moratorium on all further demolitions in the area pending the outcome of said investigation, a public disclosure of the redevelopment plans, including environmental and social impact assessments, and institutional accountability for public officials and agencies involved in the unlawful act.

Nwafor urged the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene, suspend all demolition activities at the Trade Fair Complex, and ensure justice and compensation for the affected communities.

He said, “This demolition not only violates legal norms, it destroys lives, families, and inter-ethnic trust.

“The law is clear: no citizen should be rendered economically homeless without due process.”

“FENRAD calls on civil society organizations, human rights bodies, and the National Assembly to defend the constitutional and economic rights of all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnicity or place of residence.