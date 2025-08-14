spot_img
August 14, 2025 - 10:34 AM

Governor Zulum Appoints Col. Yahaya Gambo (Rtd) as CJTF Coordinator

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governor Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of retired Army Colonel Yahaya Gambo as the new Coordinator of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Wednesday night, Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, said the appointment is aimed at improving the CJTF’s efficiency, sustaining the fight against insurgency, and consolidating the relative peace in the state.

Col. Gambo, who hails from Kaga Local Government Area, has extensive experience in safety and security.

His expertise covers risk management, conflict resolution, disaster management, and psychological first aid.

He has completed several military and security courses, including intelligence, tactical operations, and executive management.

Before his appointment, Col. Gambo served as Chief of Staff at the Intelligence Support Command in Lagos and, since 2018, as Chief Security Officer at Dangote Fertilizer Limited, where he developed standard operating procedures for corporate security.

The statement noted that the new coordinator will work under the Ministry of Information and Internal Security.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

