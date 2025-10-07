Harry Kane Targets Ballon d’Or Glory as His Red-Hot Bayern Munich Form Continues

England captain Harry Kane has openly declared his aim to win the Ballon d’Or, the most coveted individual trophy in football, following his perfect run of form in the 2025/26 season.

The former Tottenham legend, who has solidified his place among the best strikers in the world, started the 2025–26 season with a bang; the 32-year-old striker has enthralled both club and nation with record-breaking efforts.

Kane finished 13th in the Ballon d’Or ranking last year even though he led Bayern to the Bundesliga title and scored 41 goals throughout all competitions. And appears to grow more driven this year to reach higher. Rewriting Bundesliga history, the striker became the first player to reach 11 goals in the opening six league matches of a season. Already holding his record count for England at 74 goals, he has 18 goals in just 10 appearances across all events.

Harry Kane’s incredible performance has not only resurrected Bayern’s Champions League ambitions but also increased his own need for international recognition. With just 106 appearances, he has scored an amazing 103 goals for the German giants, moving him ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on the current European goal standings.

Talking about his ambitions, Kane said that although inevitable comparisons with players like Haaland and Kylian Mbappé exist, he is still most intrigued by consistent performance and team success. He observed that typically those who achieve both individual awards and team success win the Ballon d’Or, therefore suggesting that winning major titles with Bayern and England the award would draw fierce rivalry.

Kane also revealed that discipline and personal sacrifice are mostly what sustain his performance levels. He highlighted the need for diet, recovery, and avoidance of extravagance—even anything as simple as cutting ice cream during family vacations. Kane finds that little daily decisions help him to maintain peak fitness for significant months like the Champions League knockout rounds and worldwide tournaments.

As England prepares to face Wales in a friendly at Wembley before a World Cup qualifying game against Latvia, Kane remains focused on keeping his momentum. Among the favorites for the 2026 World Cup, the forward’s objectives mostly revolve around Bayern leading their group in Europe and England. Dream season that might finish with the ultimate individual reward in world football.