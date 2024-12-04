UK Hospitals Face Disruption After Cyberattacks

Several hospitals in the United Kingdom have fallen victim to ransomware attacks, severely impacting their operations and exposing sensitive data.

The Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust, one of Europe’s largest pediatric facilities, revealed that attackers gained access through a shared digital service, compromising patient, donor, and procurement records from 2018 to 2024.

Neighbouring hospitals, including Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and Royal Liverpool University Hospital, were also affected.

While Alder Hey continues to provide services, there’s concern the stolen data could be leaked before investigations conclude.

Meanwhile, the nearby Wirral University Teaching Hospital declared a major incident after being targeted by ransomware, disrupting its emergency services and digital systems.

These incidents follow a pattern of cyberattacks on the NHS, with previous breaches resulting in canceled procedures and leaked patient data.

The UK government plans to address such vulnerabilities with upcoming legislation in 2025, aiming to enforce mandatory reporting of ransomware incidents.

Despite these measures, hackers continue to exploit the NHS’s reliance on digital systems, underlining the urgent need for robust defences.

