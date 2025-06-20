Tinubu Honoured Again as Kaduna Governor Names Hospital After Him

A newly built 300-bed specialist hospital in Kaduna State has been named after Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparking mixed reactions given the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The hospital, located in Millennium City, Kaduna, was officially commissioned on Thursday by the state governor, Uba Sani, who named it the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital.

This facility is one of the major healthcare projects completed under the current administration in Kaduna. During the opening ceremony, Governor Sani praised President Tinubu, crediting his leadership as the inspiration behind the state’s progress.

“Your leadership is a beacon of light; it is working, it is changing lives,” Sani said. He also used the opportunity to request federal support for establishing a cancer treatment centre in the hospital.

In his remarks, President Tinubu commended Governor Sani for prioritizing the welfare of the people.

“I won’t say much, but I’ve seen progress. You care about your people and their development. I’m very proud of what you’re doing,” Tinubu said.

The hospital naming comes at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with worsening economic conditions, fueling public criticism over perceived government priorities.

Just nine days earlier, the Abuja International Conference Centre built in 1991 was renamed in Tinubu’s honour by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

That renaming ceremony was attended by several top government officials, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In his speech, Wike defended the controversial decision, stating that the President deserved credit for pushing for the long overdue renovation of the facility.

“This place had not seen any upgrades since it was built. Last year, when you came to inaugurate the ECOWAS Parliament, you were embarrassed by the state of the centre and called for its improvement. That is what leadership looks like,” Wike said.