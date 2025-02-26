Federal government’s revival of road tolling

Payment of access fees, otherwise known as toll by road users, is a global practice that also has a long history in Nigeria. Before former President Olusegun Obasanjo stopped tolling of federal highways and demolished the toll gates in 2003, motorists paid a token for using some of the federal roads. Even after the federal government stopped tolling 22 years ago, some states and federal agencies still collect tolls for road usage. For example, there is a collection of tolls in the Lekki area of Lagos (That is where the controversial #EndSARS protest took place in Lagos in October 2020). Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria better known as FAAN also collect toll from motorists using the airport road.

This newspaper in its February 4, 2025 online edition reported that the Federal Government has officially launched toll operations on the Abuja–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi Road corridor to repay the $460.8 million loan obtained from the China Exim Bank for the road’s rehabilitation and upgrade. It also announced that motorists using the highway would begin paying tolls ranging from N500 for saloon cars to N1,600 for multi-axle vehicles. However, police and military vehicles are exempt from toll fees to facilitate their operations.

The toll gates on the route are divided into four sections: Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia, and Makurdi. The 227.2km road was rehabilitated and upgraded through a preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank. The last administration secured a $460.8 million loan from the bank, covering 85 percent of the project’s $542 million total cost. As part of the loan agreement, the Federal Government committed to tolling the road upon completion, with revenue collected from toll operations prioritised for loan repayment.

Speaking at the official commissioning of toll operations at the Garaku Toll Station in Nasarawa State, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the proper maintenance of Nigeria’s federal roads through sustainable funding mechanisms. Represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, Umahi stated that the road was rehabilitated and upgraded through a preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank. According to him, funds generated from tolls would also be used for the maintenance of federal roads nationwide, adding that toll operations would help sustain road networks across the country. He explained that in 2023, the previous administration executed a 25-year “Operate and Maintain” concession agreement with Messrs China Harbour Operations and Maintenance Company Limited in partnership with Messrs Catamaran Nigeria Limited.

The minister stated that the project aligns with the priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to build a robust and interconnected infrastructure network. He was quoted as saying that “It is important to state that the Toll Order/Fee Schedule has been gazetted as follows: saloon cars will be tolled at N500, SUVs/jeeps at N800, minibuses at N1,000, and multi-axle vehicles at N1,600. However, frequent road users, such as commercial light vehicles defined under the Federal Highway Act, will enjoy a 50 percent discount. Additionally, tricycles, pedal vehicles, motorcycles, and other two- or three-wheeled transport modes primarily used by disadvantaged populations will be exempt from toll charges.” Other roads listed for tolling include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road and Makurdi-9th Mile Road. The nine roads listed for concessions are under Phase I of the Highways Development and Management Initiative.

I have granted several media interviews since the reintroduction of the tolls on our highway and I have offered my support with a caveat. I agree to the reintroduction provided the mistakes of the past will not be repeated. Recall that Nigeria previously had tolls on her highways, mostly those owned by the federal government until 2003 when former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, shut them down. Obasanjo, in his justification of the decision to abolishing the tolls, said the roads should be maintained through revenue from the increase in fuel pump price, which meant petrol tax. He also said the tolls generated only N63 million daily and claimed the revenue was insignificant in terms of the opportunity cost of operating them. Additionally, the then president noted they were cesspool of corruption because the government found it difficult to track their earnings.

It is heartwarming that the payment of toll on the Akwanga – Markurdi road is cashless as motorists are to pay with debit card. This initially caused a delay which resulted into long queues, but this teething problem has been surmounted. I travelled on that road in September 2024 and I dare say commuters and motorists on that axis are very happy as it has cut the travel time between Abuja and Makurdi by two to three hours. It is now possible to come to and fro Abuja to Markurdi same day which was impossible before due to the hitherto bad road. In fact, the road is very smooth, well paved and well lit. My friends who are from Plateau State wished that Akwanga to Jos road can be similarly fixed in order to give them sweet traveling experience.

Aside from providing revenue to be used for road maintenance, toll gates will also stimulate local economy as micro-small and medium enterprises will spring up within the vicinity of the toll gates. Food vendors and those who sell water and beverages, farmers selling raw farm produce, grocery store owners, vulcanisers and mechanics will take advantage of the toll gate to make brisk business. Just imagine the beehive of activities around Lagos – Ogere- Ibadan Expressway tollgates. That’s what will be replicated along all the corridors where tollgates will be reintroduced. The vicinity of the tollgates will also provide security to motorists because there will be presence of heavily armed security patrol.

I am happy that commercial vehicles have been offered a 50 percent discount while tricycles, motorcycles, and bicycles are exempt from toll payment just as military and police vehicles. This is commendable. I therefore recommend this federal government model of public-private – partnership in the form of Build, Operate, and Transfer to states and local government authorities. Sincerely, no tier of government can single handedly fund road construction and maintenance. But for the PPP arrangement, it would have been daunting for President Bola Tinubu’s government to raise N15 trillion to fund the Lagos – Calabar Superhighway? It is a lack of sufficient budgetary allocations that has led to the abandonment of many road projects in Nigeria.

I am baffled that the Keffi – Makurdi Highway does not have weighbridges. Could this be an oversight? Weighbridges are very important to deal with menace of stubborn drivers’ who overload their trucks and articulated vehicles. It is these categories of road users that shortens the lifespan of our roads. Every truck has approved tonnes they are expected to carry. It is at the weighbridges that a measurement will be taken to know if the truck drivers have complied with this maximum carrying capacity. Am therefore using this opportunity to call for the reintroduction of weighbridges as well. Most importantly, as the saying goes, to whom much is given, from him much is expected, Federal Government must keep their side of the bargain by ensuring prompt and proper maintenance of these tolled roads.

