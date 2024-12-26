Gunmen Attack Cattle Rearers in Plateau State, Kill Several Cattle

Gunmen attacked cattle rearers in the Heipang area of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, on Wednesday morning, leaving several cattle dead and many injured.

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo Yusuf, reported that the attackers stormed the area and opened fire indiscriminately, forcing the herders to flee and abandon their cattle.

Yusuf said the incident had been reported to Operation Safe Haven, the security outfit in the area.

“The security personnel assured us they would investigate the incident and apprehend the perpetrators. They also advised against taking the law into our own hands and promised to act swiftly,” Yusuf stated.

He urged MACBAN members to remain calm, hoping the authorities would ensure justice is served.

