Yuletide: Ensure Crime-Free Celebration, LNSA Charges Officers

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) officers have been charged to double their efforts to ensure hitch-free Yuletide celebrations in the State.

Speaking at the last periodic commanding officer briefing for the year, the general manager of the agency, Prince (Dr.) Ifalade Oyekan, FISN, warned that the Agency would not tolerate any form of laxity in the discharge of their statutory duties.

Oyekan said, “The people of the State, through the Governor, have invested a lot of resources in this Agency and you. So the people deserve your total commitment.”

The General Manager commended the Commanders who have created means of identification for the newly recruited Officers, as this has given them a sense of belonging that will enhance their commitment and morale.

He also admonished the Commanding officers to improve their response time, especially during emergencies. He elicited the need for the various commands to up their game for the people of the State to appreciate them.

