Boko Haram Terrorists Use Drones in Attack on Yobe Military Base

Suspected terrorists launched a drone attack on the 27 Task Force Brigade military base in Buni Gari, Yobe State, on Wednesday evening.

Security sources revealed that the attackers used three drones in their attempt to strike the base.

However, soldiers stationed there managed to shoot down all three drones after detecting unusual noises.

“This appears to be the terrorists’ latest tactic using drones. The attack happened around 5 p.m., but our troops were alert and acted swiftly to neutralize the threat,” a source said.

This incident comes less than 48 hours after a similar drone attack injured six soldiers at a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wajiroko, Damboa Local Government Area, Borno State.

Reports indicate that on Monday, terrorists attacked the Wajiroko base using mortars and other weapons.

Although the soldiers repelled the initial assault, the attackers returned shortly after with multiple armed drones carrying locally made grenades.

A military signal confirmed that five soldiers were injured and a gun truck was damaged during the Borno attack. The injured troops received first aid and were awaiting further medical attention.

The Nigerian military continues to face challenges in the 14-year-long battle against insurgents in the North-East region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...