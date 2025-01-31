Group Targets Diversification in Agric Research, with First Agrivoltaics Conference in Nigeria

As part of its vision to leverage the university system to diversify research in Agriculture in Nigeria, a non-profit organization, the LIFEWS Foundation, has sought partnership with the leadership of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University towards the successful hosting of the first Agrivoltaics in Nigeria.

The partnership was sought when a delegation from the Foundation met with the University Management, under the leadership of Prof. Kate Omenugha, FNIPR, at the Igbariam Permanent site of the university.

The conference is expected to be held on March 26th and 27th, 2025, at the ASUU Secretariat Complex, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Agrivoltaics, an agricultural practice first conceived in 1981, entails the dual use of land for solar energy production and agriculture, providing a diversified income stream for farmers.

It combines many agricultural activities with solar, including plant crops, livestock, greenhouses, and wild plants to provide pollinator support.

Solar panels help plants retain moisture, lower temperatures, and shelter livestock animals.

Explaining the initiative, Dr. Kingsley Ikechukwu Agụ, the Program Coordinator of the project, and convener of the Agrivoltaic Conference in Nigeria, said as global paradigms shift from the conventional ethos of working hard to the innovative framework of working smart, the importance of integrating such transformative approaches into agriculture cannot be overstated.

He noted that this birthed the campaign for the agrivoltaic systems in Africa.

Agu, who led the team to COOU, clarified the team’s commitment to diversifying research in agriculture, with particular emphasis on food security and renewable energy.

“This will also position Anambra State and the Southeast region as pioneers in advancing climate-smart agricultural practices,” he said.

Engr. Dr. Chidi Nwafor, the Southeast Coordinator of the program, pointed out the conference’s overarching aim: to identify entrepreneurial minds and harness cutting-edge technological energy important for sustainable food production.

Dr. Nwafor further revealed the team’s resolve to extend sponsorship opportunities to select students and staff.

In her response, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Omenugha, expressed appreciation to the organizers for taking the lead in the technological revolution in agriculture by advancing research on Agrivoltaics.

She stated that COOU is ready to participate in the project and would be willing to work and learn with the LIFEWS Foundation for the betterment of COOU and society at large.

She added, “The foundation of all academic and scientific endeavors must be anchored on practical application rather than theoretical abstraction.

“I therefore wish to assure you of the University’s readiness to provide all required support for the success of the conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...