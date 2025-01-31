2027: Atiku Absent As PDP Leaders Move To Address Party’s Challenges, Vow To Reclaim Power

Former Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent as critical stakeholders of the North East zonal caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, met in Bauchi to discuss reconciliation efforts and strategise for the party’s future, particularly the 2027 elections.

The meeting, held on Thursday, January 30 had in attendance the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, and Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Also present, were the PDP Reconciliation Committee, headed by former National Secretary Olagunsoye Oyinlola, senators, House of Representatives members, and state assembly members from the zone.

While other key party members who could not attend the event sent representatives, Atiku did not.

The meeting deliberated on major issues, particularly the upcoming PDP Zonal and National Conventions, and focused on resolving internal conflicts to strengthen the party as the main opposition.

Speaking at the meeting, PDP’s acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagun, urged party leaders to set aside their differences and focus on unity.

He maintained that individual interests could only be achieved if the party remained strong and united.

“Interest is paramount. We are all in politics for various reasons, but the most important thing is that you can only achieve your goals when your political vehicle is strong enough to take you to your destination,” Damagun said.

He reassured members that the party is greater than any individual, stating, “PDP is a Trojan horse – a tested and trusted party with experienced politicians who have seen it all. We have the capacity to weather any storm.”

Damagun also made it clear that his leadership would not serve the personal agenda of any individual, saying, “Nobody is above the party. We will support and acknowledge our members, but if you go against the party’s interests, we will part ways with you.”

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who doubles as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, called for reconciliation within the party.

He proposed a swap of party positions across different states as a way of fostering unity.

“Positions in Gombe will be moved to Bauchi, those in Borno will be shifted to Yobe, and Adamawa’s positions will be reassigned to Taraba, and vice versa,” he suggested.

He assured members that PDP leaders in the region – including himself, the National Chairman from Yobe, Senator Hassan Dankwambo from Gombe, and Muhammad Imam from Borno – would work to minimise conflicts and reintegrate former members.

The leader of the Reconciliatory Committee, Oyinlola, emphasized the party’s commitment to resolving internal conflicts and strengthening its position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that the committee’s objective is to rebuild a formidable PDP that can effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Our mission is to reach out to aggrieved members and mend broken relationships within the party. We believe that if all members set aside their differences, PDP can reclaim power in 2027,” he stated.

Also speaking, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri described the committee’s intervention as timely, given the internal crises within the party.

He stressed that PDP can only regain its leadership position through collective efforts, appealing to all aggrieved members to embrace reconciliation.

Governor Fintiri assured the committee of the governors’ support in achieving their reconciliation objectives and strengthening the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...