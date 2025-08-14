GITEX NIGERIA 2025: Can Lagos & Abuja Really Wear the “Africa’s Silicon Valley” Crown?

If tech were a boxing ring, Naija is stepping in this September with GITEX NIGERIA 2025 — gloves laced, eyes locked on the $1 trillion economy prize by 2030.

We’re talking AI labs humming in Yaba, startup pitches echoing in Abuja, and global heavyweights like IBM & AWS sliding into partnerships. On paper, it’s sweet. Add the 125,000 km fiber-optic rollout, and you can almost smell 5G in the air from Lagos to Lokoja.

But here’s the twist — Silicon Valley isn’t just about fancy expos and ribbon cuttings. It’s about consistent power, rural broadband that actually works, and turning 3MTT trainees into employers, not just job seekers.

Naija no dey carry last, but can we keep up the pace when the hype fades and the lights (literally) go off?

Drop your take — Is this the leap or just another Lagos-big-talk moment?

Written by Linus Anagboso

Tech Columnist | Strategic Digital Communicator