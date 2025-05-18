Governor Uba Sani Commissions World-Class Lithium Processing Plant in Kaduna

In a bold step towards industrial transformation, Governor Uba Sani has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art lithium processing plant in Kangimi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The facility, established through a public-private partnership between the Kaduna State Government and Ming Xin Mineral Separation Nigeria Ltd, is a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to harness its mineral wealth for economic growth and development.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Sani emphasized the strategic importance of the project, describing it as a foundation for industrialization, job creation, and economic diversification. “This project marks a turning point for our state and contributes to Nigeria’s broader vision of adding value to its natural resources,” he noted.

The lithium processing plant is already operational, with capacity to handle large volumes of lithium daily. Plans are underway to further expand its processing capacity in the near future.

The facility is expected to create thousands of job opportunities, both directly at the processing plant and indirectly at the nearby mining sites. It is also projected to attract more investors to Kaduna’s growing mining sector and stimulate economic activity in surrounding communities.

Governor Sani also revealed plans to establish an additional manufacturing facility that will use by-products from the lithium processing plant to produce tiles, creating even more employment opportunities and further diversifying the state’s industrial output.

The commissioning of this plant forms part of a broader set of initiatives by the current administration aimed at revitalizing critical sectors of the economy, including agriculture and energy. These projects reflect the governor’s commitment to building a resilient, investment-friendly state that harnesses local resources for sustainable development.

As global demand for lithium continues to grow due to its use in renewable energy technologies, Kaduna State is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s drive toward economic modernization and green energy solutions.