The Nigerian Army has arrested Iorliam Emmanuel, a Tiv soldier from Benue State, for allegedly stealing weapons from the 156 Task Force Battalion armory in Mainok, Borno State, and selling them to Boko Haram and kidnappers in Northern Nigeria. https://thenews-chronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/fb_1747565843408-6307991415.mp4

He was caught by fellow soldiers in Maiduguri while attempting to transport the stolen arms on Sunday.