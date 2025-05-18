Maiduguri-Damboa Highway: A Deadly Route Plagued by Weekly Bomb Attacks

The Maiduguri – Damboa highway in Borno State, Nigeria, has become one of the most dangerous roads in the country due to the persistent threat of attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

This 90-kilometer stretch, once a vital link for travelers and goods, has now earned a reputation as a death trap.

Some residents and observers have even started calling it the “Trap of Death” because of the frequent incidents of violence that continue to claim the lives of innocent people.

Over the past few weeks, the situation has worsened significantly. Between May 1st and May 17th, 2025, there have been at least five separate bomb explosions on this highway.

These attacks, often carried out using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), have resulted in numerous casualties, leaving families devastated and communities in mourning.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, when another bomb detonated along the road, killing and injuring several travelers.

These relentless attacks have instilled deep fear in commuters. Travelers now face constant anxiety and uncertainty, unsure if they will reach their destinations safely.

The road has essentially become a war zone, patrolled not by peacekeepers but by terrorists determined to spread fear and cause destruction.

Some reports suggest that Boko Haram militants are even using drones to plant explosives along the highway, indicating an alarming increase in their tactical capabilities and reach.

Due to the extreme danger, many people have started avoiding the Maiduguri – Damboa road entirely.

Unfortunately, the alternative routes are far from convenient. Travelers are now forced to take a much longer journey, from Maiduguri to Damaturu, then through parts of Gombe State before finally arriving in Damboa.

This alternative route spans over 700 kilometers, more than seven times the length of the original highway, leading to increased transportation costs, longer travel times, and additional stress on travelers.

It is clear that urgent and decisive action is needed. The government and security agencies must prioritize the restoration of safety along the Maiduguri – Damboa highway.

Strengthened military presence, surveillance, community engagement, and intelligence gathering must all be part of a coordinated strategy to reclaim this critical road from the hands of terrorists.

If the situation is left to deteriorate further, more lives will be lost, and the region will continue to suffer the devastating consequences of insecurity.

The people of Borno State deserve better. They deserve to travel without fear, live without constant threats, and look toward the future with hope. The time to act is now.