Governor Sule Rewards Scholarship Board Secretary for Returning ₦122m Excess Bursary Funds

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has rewarded the Executive Secretary of the State Scholarship Board, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya, with a choice plot of land after she returned over ₦122 million in excess funds meant for the disbursement of bursary allowances to indigent students.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday at the flag-off ceremony for the disbursement of bursary allowances to successful applicants for the 2023/2024 academic session. The event, which took place at the College of Education, Akwanga, was attended by the Commissioner of Education, Dr. John Mamman, and other dignitaries.

Hajiya Yahya’s action has drawn wide commendation, with many describing it as exemplary public service. Among them was Mr. Ayuba Umar, the youngest founding father of Nasarawa State and a veteran journalist, who praised her integrity. He urged Governor Sule to institutionalize recognition for such acts of honesty through the introduction of a Nasarawa Merit Awards (NMA) Bill, similar to the national honours awarded annually by the Federal Government.

“Let’s celebrate their contributions and inspire others. So, the ES is my first Member of State of Nasarawa (MOSN) Award recipient,” Umar declared.

Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya, who hails from Obi Local Government Area of the state, has been described as a role model for public servants and an inspiration to students and citizens alike.