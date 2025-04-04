Governor Sule Praises Tinubu for Listening to Governors’ Concerns Over VAT Increase

Governor Sule, along with several other governors, mainly from the northern region, had earlier expressed their concerns about certain parts of the bills initially submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their main issue was the proposed plan to gradually increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, and eventually to 15% over five years.

Speaking at a media event hosted by Veritas in Abuja, Governor Sule commended President Tinubu for being open to feedback from the governors.

He explained that after a meeting with the President, the governors were allowed to suggest changes to the bills.

“The President invited us for a meeting, and my colleagues asked me to speak on their behalf and outline our concerns,” Sule said.

He noted that the amendments they suggested especially regarding the VAT section were properly included in the version of the bills passed by the House of Representatives.

It’s worth remembering that the governors initially opposed the bills. After a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, they asked the President to withdraw the bills from the National Assembly.

Although President Tinubu didn’t follow their request to withdraw the bills, he advised them to raise their concerns during the public hearing, showing his commitment to the democratic process.