Renowned Islamic Scholar Dr. Idris Abdul’aziz Tanshi Passes Away in Bauchi

Dr. Idris Abdul’aziz Dutsen Tanshi, a well-known Sunni Islamic scholar in Nigeria, has passed away in Bauchi after a long illness.

He was the Chief Imam of the Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque in Bauchi and had recently returned from India, where he had gone for medical treatment.

Despite battling health issues for an extended period, Dr. Tanshi remained committed to his scholarly work.

His death was confirmed by one of his close disciples, Abdulhakeem Shaaban Baban Keke, during an interview on Thursday night. He said the respected cleric died shortly after arriving back in Bauchi.

Dr. Tanshi was highly regarded for his strong adherence to the Sunnah (teachings and practices of Prophet Muhammad) and his firm opposition to religious innovations, known as Bid’ah, which have no foundation in the Quran or Sunnah. Among his followers, he was affectionately called “Dr. Tauhidi” because of his deep knowledge of Islam and his passionate promotion of monotheism (Tawheed).

His clear and powerful teaching style left a lasting impact on many Muslims in Nigeria and across the region.

Due to his illness, Dr. Tanshi was unable to give sermons during last Ramadan and did not lead the Eid prayers this year, something his followers deeply missed.

He was a strong advocate for Islamic education and reform, always encouraging Muslims to follow the authentic teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He founded several schools and Islamic institutions aimed at developing future scholars and religious leaders.

His Friday sermons and lectures were popular both in-person and online, influencing many Muslims across West Africa.