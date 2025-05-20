Governor Sule Denies Senatorial Retirement Plan

Governor Abdullahi Sule has refuted claims suggesting he has declared interest to vie for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The denial follows rumours circulating that the governor had constituted a committee to kick-start his senatorial campaign ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Reacting through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, on Tuesday in Lafia, the governor described the reports as false and unfounded. He stressed that the information did not originate from him or his office.

According to Addra, the governor has not held any meeting with individuals or groups to announce a senatorial bid or to lobby support for any political position.

“In reality, there had been several calls by individuals and groups on the governor to declare interest and run for the senate for Nasarawa North constituency in 2027,” the statement read.

“In all of the instances, Sule politely but firmly declined such calls, maintaining that his attention remained focused on delivering on his covenant with the people of Nasarawa as their democratically elected governor,” it added.

Addra reaffirmed that Governor Sule’s primary concern remains the fulfillment of his developmental agenda for the state.

“While the governor appreciates all the love and endorsements from friends and supporters, it is worth restating that he has never confirmed to anyone that he is running for any office,” the statement noted.

The governor also expressed gratitude for the continued support and goodwill from the people of Nasarawa State and urged his supporters to channel their energy towards helping him achieve his mandate.

“It is, however, pertinent to advise his teeming supporters to assist the governor in delivering on his mandate at this moment,” Addra concluded.