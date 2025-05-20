Nigerian Man Pays N1 Million to Free 13 Inmates for His Birthday in Bauchi

Thirteen inmates at the Bauchi Correctional Centre were released after a Nigerian based abroad, Uchechukwu Emmanuel Obioha popularly known as “Papiwater DXB” paid their fines totaling N1 million to celebrate his birthday, On Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Obioha’s friend, Taye Abdullahi, who helped organize the release, said the freed inmates would be enrolled in skills training programs, including shoemaking, carpentry, and plumbing. The goal is to help them rebuild their lives and avoid returning to prison.

Obioha expressed hope that the freed individuals would use this second chance wisely, become responsible citizens, and successfully reintegrate into society.

One of the released inmates, Musa Ahmad, a 30 year old tailor, said he turned to petty theft after his shop was demolished by the Bauchi State Government during a crackdown on illegal structures.

“I lost my livelihood, and feeding became difficult. I was arrested for stealing and sentenced to six months in jail. I’m grateful to the man who paid my fine, I won’t go back to crime,” he said.

Another freed inmate, Nasiru Abubakar, was arrested after accepting stolen roasted meat (Suya) worth N100 from friends who attacked a seller.

“I was eating when the police caught me. I thought I’d serve my full sentence, but God used this man to help me,” he said.

Hassan Umar, a mechanic, was arrested late at night while heading home from work.

“The police asked for N5,000, but I couldn’t pay, so I was jailed for six months. If not for this kind man, I’d still be in prison,” he explained.

All the freed inmates thanked Obioha and promised to stay away from crime, vowing to live responsibly and avoid returning to prison.