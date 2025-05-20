Favour and Timothy Tie the Knot in Grand Style

In a heartwarming union that brought together two cultures, two communities, and countless hearts, Favour Onyekachukwu Ajieh and Timothy Edafe Omobi were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, May 17th, at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew in Warri, Delta State.

The wedding was the crowning moment of a beautiful journey that began with the traditional rites held two days earlier, on Thursday, May 15th, at the bride’s family compound in Warri.

While the groom, Timothy, hails from Emede Clan, Okporo Community in Isoko South LGA of Delta State, the bride, Favour, comes from Ase-Azaga Town, Ogba Egbema Ndoni LGA of Rivers State—a union that not only bridged two lives but also wove together the rich traditions of Delta and Rivers states in a remarkable celebration.

The traditional ceremony was a spectacle of colour and culture, where customs were observed with grace and reverence. Elders gave their blessings, kola nuts exchanged hands, and both families danced to the rhythm of tradition. The compound brimmed with joy as the couple was formally presented, marking the beginning of their journey as husband and wife.

On Saturday, the church bells at St. Andrew’s Cathedral rang with joy as Favour walked down the aisle in elegance, her gown glowing under the cathedral lights like a pearl set in gold. Timothy waited at the altar, his eyes speaking volumes—a mixture of reverence, joy, and the quiet fulfilment of a long-cherished prayer.

The reception, held at St. Andrew’s Civic Centre (Mercy Hall), was nothing short of a grand affair. Guests, family members, and well-wishers from near and far gathered to honour the couple. Tables were decked in brown and gold, the colours of the day, which symbolized warmth, wealth, and new beginnings.

Guests were treated to a royal feast. Traditional and continental delicacies graced the tables, satisfying both the body and the soul. But it wasn’t just the food that stole the show—the newlyweds lit up the hall with their vibrant, synchronized dance steps that drew cheers and whistles from the crowd. Like a well-rehearsed waltz of destiny, Favour and Timothy danced with a spark that ignited joy in every corner of the hall.

Love, indeed, was in the air—palpable, contagious, and unashamed. The toast, delivered with grace and sincerity, moved many to tears: “This love is our answered prayer. It’s a quiet strength, a safe place, a promise kept by God Himself. We are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other. That’s more than enough.” It was a moment that captured the very soul of the event.

In a brief chat with The News Chronicle reporter, the groom, Timothy, described Favour as “the perfect definition of everything I’ve prayed for.” He went on to say, “She’s not just beautiful outside, but within. Her patience, her heart, her faith—they all reflect what I asked God for. Marrying her is not just a dream come true, it’s an answered prayer wrapped in grace.”

Favour, visibly glowing with gratitude and love, also shared her joy. “This day is everything I imagined and more,” she said. “Timothy is my best friend, my calm in every storm. God truly smiled on me.”

The couple extended heartfelt appreciation to all who shared in their joy, especially those who travelled from far and wide to be part of the occasion. “Every smile, every hug, every prayer meant the world to us,” they said. “We’re deeply thankful to everyone who took time, effort, and resources to celebrate with us.”