Gov Suleiman flags off N1.9 Billion bus terminal

Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Suleiman has flagged off the construction of a 900- vehicle capacity bus terminal in Mararaba, Karu local government area, to ease traffic congestion.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, the governor said the choice of Karu for the over N1.9 billion project was due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the attendant population explosion with the highest transportation demand.

Gov Sule pointed out that apart from easing traffic congestion around the Mararaba-Abuja corridor, the bus terminal would also ensure the consolidation of the various motor parks in the area in one location.

According to the state chief executive, the Karu mega bus terminal, which is the fourth of its kind nationwide, would serve as a hub for all road transport activities in the country.

The governor also revealed that a pedestrian bridge would be constructed from the bus terminal across the Abuja-Keffi highway to link the Muhammadu Buhari International market.

He further announced that a similar bus terminal would also be constructed in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor re affirmed his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure towards improving the standard of living and creating job opportunities for the socio-economic development of the people.

Earlier on, Spokesperson of the consultancy firm for the project, Arc Shehu Tukur explained that it would comprise of a terminal building for arrival and departure, 900 vehicles parking area, drivers’ lounges and public toilets.

Other facilities according to Arc. Tukur include: bus stop, shops, cargo unit, maintenance and service yard as well as bank and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centre adding that the project had a one year competition period.

Philip Dada, the State Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, said the ministry would ensure strict supervision of the project and for it to be delivered within stipulated time and according to specification.