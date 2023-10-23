Gov Alia Credits Self As Benue Chiefs Allocate Land For Resettlement of IDPs

Traditional rulers in Kwande and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State have donated land for construction of shelter for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A statement by Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, said the development followed joint visit by officials of the Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs and officials of the Benue State Government.

“Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, had promised during campaigns that he will ensure resettlement of IDPs once elected as governor. And few days ago, the governor met President Bola Tinubu, during which he briefed the president about state of affairs in his state, including his resettlement plan.

“Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the state, Aondowase Kunde, says the joint visit to Kwande and Logo LGAs is a demonstration of the commitment of President Tinubu, to supporting the resettlement plan of the Benue State Government.”

The commissioner urged traditional rulers in the affected areas to give maximum cooperation and donate land to develop shelter for IDPs. He emphasised that returning the people home is a process and providing shelter is top.

“In Kwande, four council wards are affected while five are affected in Logo LGA. Large expanse of land was donated in Kwande at Waya and Anyiase for the resettlement plan while in Logo, land was allocated at Azera and Anyiin.

“Mue Ter Ichôngo in the Kwande Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Simon Baver and Mue Ter Ipusu in the Logo Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Enoch Iorhuna, respectively said they welcome the plan to resettle their displaced ones.

“Both say they had been looking forward to when their people displaced due to attacks by armed wing of cattle owners will go home and commended Governor Alia for working to actualising his “campaign promise.””

Representative of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs, Chidimma Makuachukwu, told the chiefs that the visit was to identify areas where shelter will be provided for the displaced.

She noted that the president is concerned about the plight of the IDPs and provision of shelter is the first step among other majors in place by the Tinubu administration to impact the people of need.

According to Chidimma, the paramount thing at the moment is building homes for the displaced in a secured environment where it will be easier to provide them with facility for education, clinic, electricity and market.

While commending Governor Alia for recognising the need to resettle the IDPs, Chidimma thanked the chiefs for allocating land for the project. She assured that sooner than later, actual construction work will commence at the designated sites.

Meanwhile the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), James Iorapuu, says his agency in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has commenced biometric verification of IDPs, for ease of allocation of homes.

