Threads to Begin Showing Video Ads

Instagram Threads will soon start testing video advertisements, according to Meta.

This new move, revealed during Meta’s presentation at the IAB NewFronts, is aimed at expanding the platform’s advertising options, which were opened to global brands just last month.

The company said only a few advertisers will be part of the test for now.

These ads will be in 19:9 or square format and placed between regular user posts on Threads.

Meta did not provide full details about how often these ads will appear or how much they will cost.

This update comes shortly after Meta revealed that Threads now has over 350 million monthly users.

There’s also been a rise in how long people spend on the app, something Meta credits to better content suggestions.

Meta is making other updates across its platforms as well.

On Instagram, it will test a feature called Trends within the Creator Marketplace.

This will help businesses find what’s currently popular and connect with creators more easily.

The company is also working on a new tool in the Creator Marketplace API to support partnerships between brands and influencers.

On Facebook Reels, Meta is adding a Video Expansion feature.

This tool improves how videos fit into the screen by adjusting the size using new technology that fills in the gaps around the video frame.