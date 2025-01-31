Google Unveils New AI Model, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental

Google has introduced its latest AI model, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, quietly through an update to its Gemini chatbot app’s changelog.

This new model, which replaces the previous Gemini 1.5 Pro, is designed to improve accuracy in tasks such as coding and mathematics.

Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental will be available to Gemini Advanced users starting Thursday.

The model promises to assist users with complex challenges like creating custom programs or solving advanced math problems.

However, Google has noted that it is still in an “early preview” phase, meaning it may experience occasional issues or errors.

Additionally, this model does not have access to real-time data and lacks compatibility with some features of the Gemini app.

While the Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is available to premium users, Google is also rolling out the Gemini 2.0 Flash model to all app users, which will serve as the default for the time being.