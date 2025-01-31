Benue State Government Shuts Down David Mark’s Radio Station, Joy FM, in Controversial Operation

The Benue State Government, on Thursday, shut down Joy FM 96.5 Otukpo, a radio station owned by former Senate President, Dr. David Mark, in what has been described as a forceful and dramatic operation.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when two trucks filled with armed policemen arrived at the station.

The operation was reportedly led by the Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mr. Sunday Odagba, and Mr. Ikwue Ikwue of the State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Otukpo Zone.

Staff members on duty were allegedly harassed, and the broadcast was abruptly halted. A journalist, Mr. Oloche Adeyi, was forced at gunpoint to stop reading the 1 pm news, violating media ethics.

The Managing Director of Joy FM, Amb. Christabel Iyanya, confirmed the incident and expressed shock over the government’s actions.

“They stormed the station without warning, creating chaos. Armed policemen manhandled my staff, including the receptionist, Juliana Ameh, and the head of news, Cletus Ogbaje.

They even forced their way into the studio, where Oloche Adeyi was presenting the news, and ordered him to stop at gunpoint,” Iyanya said.

She added that the armed officers destroyed office doors and evacuated all staff members.

The government’s justification for the operation was an alleged unpaid business premises fee of N150,000, which the station claims to be unaware of.

Iyanya, who also serves as the National Vice Chairman of the Broadcasters Organization of Nigeria (BON), criticized the operation as excessive and politically motivated.

“For almost two decades, we have consistently paid all our taxes and dues. If there was any outstanding payment, we should have been informed. This level of force is completely unnecessary and unacceptable,” she stated.

She vowed to challenge the action, calling it a blatant abuse of power.

